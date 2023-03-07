Sudhakaran compares universities to Augean stables, says higher education in a shambles

March 07, 2023 07:41 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K. Sudhakaran on Tuesday described the State’s higher education sector as a house in chaos.

Comparing universities to the mythically tainted Augean stables, Mr. Sudhakaran said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Governor Arif Mohammed Khan had jointly authored the ruin of State universities. Universities and colleges lacked Vice-Chancellors and Principals. The future of students was the causality. Doctoral research and scholarship programmes had ground to a standstill.

Conducting examinations and announcements of results were inordinately delayed, frustrating lakhs of college students and their worried parents. For one, they could not get an attested degree and master’s degree certificates on time to pursue higher academics or seek jobs in the country or abroad, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has endeavoured to subvert university administration by planting their favourites in critical academic positions. Blind CPI(M) loyalty was the sole merit required for appointment, Mr. Sudharkaran said.

He said the “rot” in the higher education sector had forced an exodus of students from Kerala to other States and foreign countries, most bearing the burden of high-interest education loans. The CPI(M) controlled teaching and non-teaching staff unions have taken up the reins of the university administration in the State. The Higher Education Minister merely rubber-stamped their diktats, he said.

Mr. Sudhakaran said 14 State-run universities in Kerala were in a deep crisis.

The Governor, who is also the Chancellor of universities, has issued show-cause notices to several Vice-Chancellors on the premise that their appointment violated University Grants Commission (UGC) norms, as pointed out by the Supreme Court in the controversial posting of APJ Abdul Kalam Kerala Technological University (KTU) Vice-Chancellor last year. The government created more controversy by appointing a bureaucrat as Vice-Chancellor of Kerala Agricultural University in violation of the UGC norms, he alleged.

Mr. Sudhakaran said the government planned to complicate matters further and enmesh varsities in protracted litigation to the detriment of students by planning laws parallel to the Governor’s authority to appoint Vice-Chancellors. The CPI(M) had impeded the appointment of Vice-Chancellors by asking the government not to appoint anybody to search committees initiated by the Governor. The government lacked the authority to form search committees on its own. Nevertheless, the government went ahead with the legally questionable initiative, he added.

Raj Bhavan has created more impediments to university administration by stating that the Governor reserved the sole right to form search committees for the selection and appointment of VCs, Mr. Sudhakaran said and added that 43 colleges in Kerala needed more Principals despite the Public Service Commission submitting a list of possible candidates to the government. He alleged that the CPI(M) had dismissed the PSC’s advice because there were no Left union representatives on the panel. In another 66 colleges, senior teachers officiated as Principals.