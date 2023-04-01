Sudhakaran calls for bypoll in Devikulam

April 01, 2023 10:30 pm | Updated 10:30 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president K.Sudhakaran has urged the Election Commission to declare byelection in the Devikulam Assembly constituency following the disqualification of the CPI(M) MLA A.Raja by the High Court for producing a fake caste certificate.

A pressnote quoting him called on the Election Commission to initiate moves for registering a non-bailable criminal case against Mr.Raja and the CPI(M) leadership for abetment. He said the party was still shielding Mr.Raja even after the court had found him guilty of fabricating records to contest the elections from a reserved constituency. “By doing so, they are hoodwinking the backward classes”, he added.

Mr.Sudhakaran’s call for a byelection evoked a sharp response from the CPI(M) State Secretary M.V.Govindan who accused the KPCC of derailing Opposition unity in India. Pointing out that Mr.Raja had filed an appeal in the Supreme Court, he said calling for a byelection at this juncture was anti-democratic and a challenge to the rule of law. “By the same logic, would the KPCC advocate a byelection in the Wayanad constituency, following the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi?”, he asked.

Mr.Govindan said the CPI(M) had expressed its opposition to move by the BJP to disqualify Opposition MPs. But by demanding a byelection in Devikulam, the KPCC was derailing Opposition unity, he said.