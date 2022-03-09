‘Sudhakaran at CPI(M) mercy’ remark triggers row

Congress rallies behind KPCC chief, slams CPI(M)

A protest march by the Thiruvananthapuram District Congress Committee against the alleged threat to the life of KPCC president K. Sudhakaran, in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday.

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] appeared to have found itself in a spot after its Idukki district secretary C.V. Varghese purportedly stated, somewhat darkly, that Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K. Sudhakaran's existence was at the party's mercy.

Mr. Varghese's speech, captured on mobile phone, went viral on social media. It also further exacerbated the tension between the CPI(M) and the Congress. Mr. Varghese also seemed to roil the political climate further by allegedly stating that the CPI(M) was not in the habit of eliminating vermin.

The speech was reportedly made during a recent protest meet organised by the CPI(M) at Cheruthoni against the alleged “murderous politics” of the Congress, which had convened an explanatory session in the wake of the killing of Students’ Federation of India activist Dheeraj at the Government Engineering College here. During the meeting, Mr. Sudhakaran had defended the Youth Congress activists who had been arrested in connection with Dheeraj’s murder.

Moreover, Mr. Sudhakaran, a veteran of the volatile politics in Kannur, has been the CPI(M)'s bugbear ever since the police had accused him of plotting the sensational bid on the life of E.P. Jayarajan in 2000.

CPI(M) State secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, speaking to journalists after a State committee meeting, said the party was not aware of Mr. Varghese's statement.

The Congress appeared to have rallied behind Mr. Sudhakaran. Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan said the CPI(M) spoke in the language of petty street criminals. "The CPI(M) won't throw a pinch of sand on Mr. Sudhakaran," he said.

All India Congress Working Committee (AICC) general secretary (organisation) K.C. Venugopal saw a plot to murder Mr. Sudhakaran.

"Mr. Varghese had merely revealed the brewing conspiracy," he said. Congress leaders Ramesh Chennithala, Oommen Chandy, United Democratic Front (UDF) convener M.M. Hassan, and others condemned Mr. Varghese's statement.