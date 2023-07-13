Sudhakaran alleges dissension in LDF over UCC stance

July 13, 2023 08:11 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K. Sudhakaran, MP, said the Communist Party of India (CPI), the second largest partner in the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) alliance, had forsworn the Communist Party of India (Marxist)‘s [CPI(M)] attempt to “cynically communalise the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) debate to sow division in society with an eye on minority votes”.

He said the CPI’s top leadership had pointedly resolved to boycott the CPI(M) seminar on the UCC as a mark of profound protest. Mr. Sudhakaran said the CPI(M) had utterly failed to convince its staunchest ally about the credibility of its position on the UCC.

On E.P. Jayarajan

He said CPI(M) leader and LDF convener E.P. Jayarajan also opposed the CPI(M)‘s UCC tack by avoiding the party’s leadership conclaves and top committee meetings.

Mr. Sudhakaran said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan further angered the CPI by shooting down Agriculture Minister P. Prasad’s attempt to get Cabinet approval for a public limited company focussed on making value-added farm products to ensure better crop prices for farmers.

One-time debt relief

He claimed the CPI(M) decision to give only one-time debt relief to farmers ensnared in debt traps had angered the CPI. Mr. Sudhakaran said there was growing resentment in the CPI(M) against the leadership’s new line on the UCC. Many party members felt it ran against the grain of the line adopted by EMS and E.K. Nayanar.