Sudhakaran accuses CPI(M) of using troll armies to disparage opposition

October 09, 2023 07:06 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K. Sudhakaran accused the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] of using online troll armies to disparage the Opposition on social media.

Mr. Sudhakaran also criticised Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for “encouraging the attacks”. His statement comes close to Mr. Vijayan’s warning that some forces were exploiting social media to spread false and misleading information about the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government.

Mr. Sudhakaran said the late Congress leader and former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy was the victim of vicious online attacks orchestrated by CPI(M)’s cyber armies.

Mr. Sudhakaran said the Chief Minister’s Office had employed 12 persons to spread false information about the Opposition.

