ADVERTISEMENT

Sudhakaran accuses CM of shielding the corrupt

Published - September 21, 2024 08:09 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K. Sudhakaran, MP, on Saturday alleged that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was attempting to shield individuals mired in serious allegations, including the latter’s political secretary P. Sasi and Additional Director General of Police, Law and Order, M.R. Ajith Kumar.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Congress leader claimed Mr. Vijayan’s refusal to address the allegations raised by P.V. Anvar, MLA, indicated a deep-seated concern about his own involvement. The dismissal of the allegations was an attempt to protect his allies, Mr. Sudhakaran alleged.

He also highlighted the purported failure in addressing the controversy surrounding the senior police officer’s meeting with Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leaders. He was also critical of the probe into the alleged disruption of Thrissur Pooram, which remained incomplete even after five months.

Instead of investigating the ADGP’s role in the controversy, the Chief Minister had placed him in charge of the inquiry, Mr. Sudhakaran added, emphasising the need for a judicial investigation to uncover the truth behind the controversy.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US