Sudhakaran accuses CM of shielding the corrupt

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K. Sudhakaran, MP, on Saturday alleged that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was attempting to shield individuals mired in serious allegations, including the latter’s political secretary P. Sasi and Additional Director General of Police, Law and Order, M.R. Ajith Kumar.

The Congress leader claimed Mr. Vijayan’s refusal to address the allegations raised by P.V. Anvar, MLA, indicated a deep-seated concern about his own involvement. The dismissal of the allegations was an attempt to protect his allies, Mr. Sudhakaran alleged.

He also highlighted the purported failure in addressing the controversy surrounding the senior police officer’s meeting with Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leaders. He was also critical of the probe into the alleged disruption of Thrissur Pooram, which remained incomplete even after five months.

Instead of investigating the ADGP’s role in the controversy, the Chief Minister had placed him in charge of the inquiry, Mr. Sudhakaran added, emphasising the need for a judicial investigation to uncover the truth behind the controversy.