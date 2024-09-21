GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sudhakaran accuses CM of shielding the corrupt

Published - September 21, 2024 08:09 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K. Sudhakaran, MP, on Saturday alleged that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was attempting to shield individuals mired in serious allegations, including the latter’s political secretary P. Sasi and Additional Director General of Police, Law and Order, M.R. Ajith Kumar.

The Congress leader claimed Mr. Vijayan’s refusal to address the allegations raised by P.V. Anvar, MLA, indicated a deep-seated concern about his own involvement. The dismissal of the allegations was an attempt to protect his allies, Mr. Sudhakaran alleged.

He also highlighted the purported failure in addressing the controversy surrounding the senior police officer’s meeting with Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leaders. He was also critical of the probe into the alleged disruption of Thrissur Pooram, which remained incomplete even after five months.

Instead of investigating the ADGP’s role in the controversy, the Chief Minister had placed him in charge of the inquiry, Mr. Sudhakaran added, emphasising the need for a judicial investigation to uncover the truth behind the controversy.

Published - September 21, 2024 08:09 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.