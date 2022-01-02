Sudevan re-elected CPI(M) Kollam district secretary

16 newcomers in 46-member district panel

S. Sudevan, 67, was re-elected district secretary at the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] Kollam district conference that concluded here on Sunday.

He had taken over from K.N Balagopal when the latter was inducted into the party State secretariat in May, 2018. A member of the CPI(M) State committee from 2015, Mr. Sudevan is currently the State vice-president of the Kerala Cashew Workers Centre (CITU). A two-time district panchayat member, he has also served as the vice-president of the district panchayat and chairman of the Kerala State Cashew Workers Apex Industrial Co-operative Society (Capex).

The conference elected a 46-member district committee and an 11-member district secretariat. There are 16 newcomers in the committee and they include M. Nazir, P.B. Satyadevan, S. Prasad, S. Biju, S. Muhammad Aslam, P.K. Johnson, M. Viswanathan, Biju K. Mathew, V. Jayaprakash, Suja Chandrababu, Sabita Begum, Aisha Potty, S.R. Arun Babu, Chintha Jerome, P.V. Sathyan and M. Noushad.

Six women

At present the committee has six women, including Prasanna Earnest, Sabitha Begum, Aisha Potty, Suja Chandrababu, C. Radhamani and Chintha Jerome.

Focus areas

Resolutions on protecting the cashew industry and traditional industries including coir, handloom and khadi, resisting the Centre’s moves to undermine the cooperative sector and defending the alternative policies of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government against the Central government’s agrarian policies were presented at the three-day conference.

B. Thulaseedhara Kurup, V.K. Anirudhan and P.V. Sathyan presented the resolutions.