Sudden downpour inundates arterial roads in Kochi

The Hindu Bureau
October 31, 2022 01:39 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Many arterial roads in Kochi, including MG Road, were inundated following rain on Sunday afternoon.   | Photo Credit: R.K. NITHIN

ADVERTISEMENT

The unexpected downpour in many parts of the city on Sunday afternoon caught almost everyone by surprise, while it caused inundation of arterial roads like MG Road.

Pedestrians and commuters had quite a tough time wading through water overflowing from drains and canals. Shopkeepers had a gruelling time collecting the water that entered their shops and pouring it out.

Traders under the banner of Save MG Road campaign narrated their ordeal of having to put up with ‘MG Road turning into MG River’ during rains, despite drains and culverts being rebuilt by DMRC as part of Kochi Metro works and the CSML reconstructing drains as part of developing Banerjee Road, Shanmugham Road and Park Avenue Roads in the city hub as smart roads.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Office bearers of Ernakulam Vikasana Samity that was in the forefront of campaigns demanding a network of scientifically-built drains and canals and their frequent declogging, expressed concern at the city hub getting inundated even during moderate rainfall. The Samity and EDRAAC have been pinpointedly blaming Kochi Corporation for not completing pre-monsoon declogging of drains, which resulted in arterial roads and low-lying areas getting inundated on half a dozen occasions following rains since the last week of May.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Kochi

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app