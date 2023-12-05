Sudanese film Goodbye Julia to open 28th IFFK

December 05, 2023 07:24 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST - THIRUVANTHAPURAM

Goodbye Julia, the debut film by Sudanese filmmaker Mohamed Kordofani, will be the opening film of the 28th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK), set to begin in the capital on December 8. The first Sudanese film to feature at the Cannes film festival, it was awarded the Prix de la Liberte (Freedom Award) at the festival. It was also chosen as the country’s entry for the Best International Feature Film category at the 96th Academy Awards.

Goodbye Julia chronicles the intricate tale of two women embodying the complex dynamics and disparities between the northern and southern Sudanese communities. The film is set in Khartoum during the waning years of Sudan’s unity, just before the separation of South Sudan. The film also illuminates how the fault lines that divide a nation can reflect in personal lives too.

Produced by Amjad Abu Alala, the cast includes Eiman Yousif, Siran Riak, and Nazar Gomaa in lead roles. Filmmaker Kordofani, who had worked as an aviation engineer, began his film career with short films that won acclaim at various international festivals. The film will be screened at the Nishagandhi Open Air Theatre after the inaugural ceremony of IFFK.

