Kerala

Suchitwa Mission workshop 

KASARAGOD

The District Suchitwa Mission will organise a workshop for various departments, chairpersons of local self-governing bodies and standing committees on health here on March 22 to effectively implement its campaign for pollution-free environment for health care. The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by District Collector Bhandari Swagat Ranveer Chand on Monday. 


