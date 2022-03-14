Suchitwa Mission workshop
Staff Reporter
KASARAGOD
The District Suchitwa Mission will organise a workshop for various departments, chairpersons of local self-governing bodies and standing committees on health here on March 22 to effectively implement its campaign for pollution-free environment for health care. The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by District Collector Bhandari Swagat Ranveer Chand on Monday.
