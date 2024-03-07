Suchitwa Mission to create more opportunities for private entrepreneurs in waste management

March 07, 2024 07:43 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

On completion of one year of the Malinya Muktam Nava Keralam campaign, the Suchitwa Mission is joining hands with private players to tackle challenges in the waste management segment.

The emphasis is on providing more opportunities to private entrepreneurs and ensuring better protection for those entering the key sector. In the first phase, the mission has started empanelling experienced entrepreneurs engaged in waste management within and outside the State. The empanelled individuals and organisations will be involved in creating a framework for profitable ventures in waste management.

A pressnote issued here said the Suchitwa Mission would promote and support experienced entrepreneurs and organisations interested in starting new ventures in organic and inorganic waste management. The mission intends to accelerate and improve the creation and maintenance of essential waste treatment systems/plants by empanelling experienced entrepreneurs.

The mission will provide necessary technical assistance to entrepreneurs interested in investing in waste management. It is inviting innovative entrepreneurs to implement their ideas using the Swiss Challenge method.

Those who are proficient in the establishment, and operation of modern bio-waste treatment plants and decentralised bio-waste treatment systems; collection and segregation of waste including sanitary waste, hair, and electronic waste and building debris, recyclable plastic waste; non-recyclable reject waste, and the manufacturing and distribution of innoculum will be empanelled as partners.

Details of the project are available in the Suchitwa Mission website -https://suchitwa mission. org/web/ swm- empanelment, and entrepreneurs interested in partnering with the waste management campaign can register with the Suchitwa Mission, through the website.

