ADVERTISEMENT

Suchitwa Mission makes an effort to clean up KSRTC

Published - September 15, 2024 11:50 am IST - Kozhikode:

The project involves steps to keep the bus stands clean and tidy and at the same time beautifying them

The Hindu Bureau

Representational image only. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Suchitwa Mission has kick started its project to ensure complete hygiene in the buses and bus stands under the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) in the district.

The project involves steps to keep the bus stands clean and tidy and at the same time beautifying them. Checking the general practice of throwing out garbage from the buses on the move and depositing garbage in the bus stands is a challenge. The project also involves ensuring that the green protocol is adhered in the offices and bus stands, renovation of the toilets and resolving the general waste management issues in the bus stands.

A meeting of the stakeholders recently came up with creative suggestions to achieve these goals. District Transport Officer V.M.A. Nasar, district coordinator S. Rafeeque, KSRTC unit coordinators from Kozhikode, Thamarasseri, Thottilpalam, Vadakara and Thiruvambady depots, District coordinatior of Suchitwa Mission M. Gouthaman and coordinator of ‘Malinyamukta Navakeralam project’ Manalil Mohanan were present in the meeting.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US