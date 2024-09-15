GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Suchitwa Mission makes an effort to clean up KSRTC

The project involves steps to keep the bus stands clean and tidy and at the same time beautifying them

Published - September 15, 2024 11:50 am IST - Kozhikode:

The Hindu Bureau
Representational image only.

Representational image only. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Suchitwa Mission has kick started its project to ensure complete hygiene in the buses and bus stands under the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) in the district.

The project involves steps to keep the bus stands clean and tidy and at the same time beautifying them. Checking the general practice of throwing out garbage from the buses on the move and depositing garbage in the bus stands is a challenge. The project also involves ensuring that the green protocol is adhered in the offices and bus stands, renovation of the toilets and resolving the general waste management issues in the bus stands.

A meeting of the stakeholders recently came up with creative suggestions to achieve these goals. District Transport Officer V.M.A. Nasar, district coordinator S. Rafeeque, KSRTC unit coordinators from Kozhikode, Thamarasseri, Thottilpalam, Vadakara and Thiruvambady depots, District coordinatior of Suchitwa Mission M. Gouthaman and coordinator of ‘Malinyamukta Navakeralam project’ Manalil Mohanan were present in the meeting.

