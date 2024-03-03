ADVERTISEMENT

Suchitwa Mission issues guidelines for LS campaign

March 03, 2024 08:03 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

As Lok Sabha (LS) campaign begins, District Suchitwa Mission has issued a set of guidelines to ensure green protocol compliance and make all election-related activities environment friendly.

The decision was taken at a meeting of political party representatives and printing houses convened by the district administration. Non-recyclable material that harm environment including PVC flex, polyester, and plastic coated cloth should not be used for banners and hoardings.

After election, polyethylene sheets used for the campaign should be returned to the printing unit or an authorised recycling unit or Haritha Karma Sena for recycling.

