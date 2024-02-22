GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Suchitwa Mission issues guidelines for keeping election campaigns plastic-free

February 22, 2024 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Suchitwa Mission has issued strict guidelines ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls for keeping election campaigns free of plastics.

Campaign banners, boards, and hoardings manufactured from non-recyclable PVC flex, polyester, nylon, and plastic-coated cloth are prohibited, the Suchitwa Mission said.

Campaign materials made from government-approved products, 100% cotton, plastic-free paper, and recyclable polyethylene can be used. However, they should display the PVC-free recyclable logo, the details of the unit, and the certificate number/QR Code issued by the State Pollution Control Board (PCB).

Firms manufacturing or distributing the approved cotton and polyethylene products are required to submit samples through the PCB. They have to be certified by different agencies before they can be sold.

Cotton materials should be certified by the Textile Committee, which is a Central government agency. Polyethylene products should be certified by the Central Institute of Petrochemicals Engineering and Technology (CIPET) as PVC-free and recyclable polyethylene.

After use, they should be returned to approved recycling units or the Haritha Karma Sena/Clean Kerala Company for recycling, according to the guidelines.

