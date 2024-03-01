ADVERTISEMENT

Suchitwa Mission issues green protocol guidelines for LS poll campaign

March 01, 2024 07:58 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Suchitwa Mission has issued guidelines for campaigning for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections completely under the green protocol. Non-recyclable PVC flex, polyester, nylon, and plastic-coated material should not be used for banners or hoardings.

Recyclable polyethylene or paper material should be used only with a ‘free recyclable’ logo, the name and contact number of the printing unit as well as the certificate number of QR code of the Pollution Control Board (PCB).

The units making or distributing polyethylene or cotton materials should submit samples to the PCB. The cotton materials should be tested at the Textile Committee, under the Union government, while the polyethylene materials should be tested at the Central Institute of Petrochemicals Engineering and Technology (CIPET).

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The used polyethylene sheets should be returned to the printing unit itself or to an authorised recycling unit, the Harita Karmasena of local bodies or the Clean Kerala Company for recycling, for which a user fee has to be paid.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US