Suchitwa Mission issues green protocol guidelines for LS poll campaign

March 01, 2024 07:58 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Suchitwa Mission has issued guidelines for campaigning for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections completely under the green protocol. Non-recyclable PVC flex, polyester, nylon, and plastic-coated material should not be used for banners or hoardings.

Recyclable polyethylene or paper material should be used only with a ‘free recyclable’ logo, the name and contact number of the printing unit as well as the certificate number of QR code of the Pollution Control Board (PCB).

The units making or distributing polyethylene or cotton materials should submit samples to the PCB. The cotton materials should be tested at the Textile Committee, under the Union government, while the polyethylene materials should be tested at the Central Institute of Petrochemicals Engineering and Technology (CIPET).

The used polyethylene sheets should be returned to the printing unit itself or to an authorised recycling unit, the Harita Karmasena of local bodies or the Clean Kerala Company for recycling, for which a user fee has to be paid.

