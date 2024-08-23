Succour for many at LSGD adalat in Kollam

A complaint filed by Joseph, a Sakthikulangara resident, at a district-level adalat of the Local Self-Government department, has resulted in loan interest waiver for 52 people.

While interest of ₹21.55 lakh for 26 years will be written off, foreclosure proceedings will also be stopped. Mr. Joseph had taken a loan of ₹20,400 from the Kollam Development Authority, which has now become ₹55,244, including interest.

He wanted the property documents back as the authorities had initiated revenue recovery proceedings. It was his wife, Ponnamma, a fish vendor, who represented her ailing husband at the adalat, explaining the problem to Minister M.B. Rajesh.

The Minister directed the Corporation Council to take necessary steps for a one-time settlement, completely waiving the interest on loan. He also instructed that this benefit be made available to all those who took loans from the Kollam Development Authority during the period 1998-2001.

Libna from Anchal wanted a bridge across a canal in front of her house. The adalat assessed that Libna, a single mother with three children, is going through a difficult life situation.

One of her children is differently abled and his legs had to be amputated due to cancer. Since the child travels in a wheelchair, the Minister said that Libna’s demand for a bridge in front of the house to take her son to hospital was reasonable.

The Minister directed the panchayat to construct a bridge on the road that leads only to Libna’s house. The Minister said this was a necessary step and added that the bridge should be constructed urgently under Section 213 of the Panchayati Raj Act.

Another complainant was Benzigar Joseph, who attended the adalat to question a directive to demolish the toilet used by his autistic son. He was asked to demolish the part behind his house that did not keep distance from the land boundary a year-and-a-half ago. As this had not been done, the house was not issued number.

The Minister directed the officials to resolve this issue considering the condition of the child. After a discussion with ward councillor Minimol and the officers, the neighbour agreed to submit a no-objection letter and based on this consent letter, the Minister directed the Corporation to provide the number without demolishing the toilet.

Along with the Minister, M. Naushad, MLA, Kollam Mayor Prasanna Ernst, district panchayat president P.K. Gopan, LSG department Special Secretary T.V. Anupama, Rural Director Dinesan Cheruvatt, Urban Director Suraj Shaji, Chief Engineer K.G. Sandeep, Chief Town Planner Shiji Chandran. and Joint Director D. Saju attended the adalat.

