Successful SSLV-D2 mission a big moment for Ananth Technologies

February 10, 2023 11:42 pm | Updated 11:43 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The successful SSLV-D2 launch by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Friday was also a big moment for Ananth Technologies Pvt Ltd.

The space-tech company had made contributions to the SSLV launch vehicle and its payloads the Janus-1 and EOS-7 satellites, it said in a statement.

The assembly, integration and test (AIT) for Janus-1, a 10.2 kg satellite belonging to U.S.-based Antaris, was conducted at Ananth’s new AIT facility in Bengaluru. The company’s Thiruvananthapuram unit provided support in realising navigation, guidance and control packages and the avionics subassemblies for the SSLV-D2 launch vehicle.

Ananth’s spacecraft team in Bengaluru contributed avionics sub-systems for the main payload EOS-7 satellite, the statement said.

