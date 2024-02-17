ADVERTISEMENT

Successful GSLV F14 launch a big moment for Ananth Technologies Ltd

February 17, 2024 10:28 pm | Updated 10:28 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

As the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) celebrates the successful launch of the GSLV F14/INSAT-3DS mission, private sector firm Ananth Technologies Ltd (ATL) also has reasons to cheer.

ATL was involved in manufacturing 55 modules for the GSLV launch vehicles, which included navigation electronics, sensor interface modules, safety and arming units and telemetry interfaces. For the satellite, its contribution included the power control and distribution systems, solar array generation system and star sensors, the company said in a statement.

The Hyderabad-based ATL has a dedicated facility in Thiruvananthapuram for launch vehicle-related activities. Its Bengaluru facility focuses on satellite manufacturing.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are thrilled to have been a part of the GSLV F14 launch, which showcases the collaborative effort between ISRO and the private sector,” ATL chairman and managing director Subba Rao Pavuluri said in a statement.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US