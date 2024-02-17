GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Successful GSLV F14 launch a big moment for Ananth Technologies Ltd

February 17, 2024 10:28 pm | Updated 10:28 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

As the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) celebrates the successful launch of the GSLV F14/INSAT-3DS mission, private sector firm Ananth Technologies Ltd (ATL) also has reasons to cheer.

ATL was involved in manufacturing 55 modules for the GSLV launch vehicles, which included navigation electronics, sensor interface modules, safety and arming units and telemetry interfaces. For the satellite, its contribution included the power control and distribution systems, solar array generation system and star sensors, the company said in a statement.

The Hyderabad-based ATL has a dedicated facility in Thiruvananthapuram for launch vehicle-related activities. Its Bengaluru facility focuses on satellite manufacturing.

“We are thrilled to have been a part of the GSLV F14 launch, which showcases the collaborative effort between ISRO and the private sector,” ATL chairman and managing director Subba Rao Pavuluri said in a statement.

