Success story in translocation of wild tusker Arikompan

April 28, 2024 09:20 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - IDUKKI

Arikompan, the wild elephant known for his love of rice and penchant for raiding homes and shops in pursuit of his favourite food, was relocated from his native habitat in Chinnakkanal near Munnar to Thekkady in the Periyar Tiger Reserve (PTR) one year ago, on April 29, 2023. The decision sparked a flurry of online and offline protests, with many urging for his return to his natural habitat in Chinnakkanal.

Santhosh P.G., leading the Chinnakkanal Rapid Response Team (RRT) responsible for managing human-wildlife conflicts and overseeing the translocation, said, “the rampant incidents of home and shop raids, which posed significant challenges for both the residents and the forest department, saw a considerable reduction in Chinnakkanal following the translocation..

After persistent protests from locals in Chinnakkanal and Singukandam in Munnar, the tusker was eventually captured near Cement Palam on April 29 and relocated to the Periyar Tiger Reserve the next day.

Subsequently, the tusker traversed to Meghamalai in Tamil Nadu, returned to Thekkady, and then ventured to Lower Camp in Tamil Nadu. However, after causing alarm among residents in Cumbum and adjacent Tamil Nadu villages, the Tamil Nadu Forest Department captured the tusker on June 5, eventually releasing it into the Kalakad Mundanthurai Tiger Reserve.

Arun R.S., the Chief Conservator of Forests (CCF) for the High Range Circle, touted the translocation of Arikompan from Chinnakkanal as one of the department’s significant initiatives. “This translocation served as both an experiment and a learning opportunity for the department,” he said.

P.N. Sunil, a resident of Singugandam and a vocal advocate for the tusker’s capture, asserted that over 75% of wild elephant-related issues in the region were resolved following Arikompan’s translocation.

M.N. Jayachandran, an environmentalist, regards the wild tusker as emblematic of the State’s reverence for its wild elephants. “Many have christened their vehicles after Arikompan, and shop owners proudly display his name. A film project was even initiated in his honour. Both online and offline protests persist, demanding the return of this tusker to its rightful habitat,” he said.

