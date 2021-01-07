Success story at Neyyar fish farm

The hatchery can produce 5 crore Genetically Improved Farmed Ttilapia annually

The freshwater fish seed farm and fish hatchery at Neyyar has turned into a successful model, with the production of enough fish seeds to be provided to fish farmers across the State.

The projects which were launched for production of high quality fish seeds for export have also found success. The fish production here was stepped up under the State government's Subhiksha project, said a press release.

The hatchery here can produce 5 crore Genetically Improved Farmed Tilapia annually. The hatchery was built by the Coastal Development Corporation at a cost of ₹5 crore. Jar hatching unit, six ponds spread over six cents each, ultraviolet filtration system and recirculation systems are part of the hatchery.

The Fisheries Department is implementing a project costing ₹7.4 crore here to promote inland fish production. The local varieties of Katla, Rohu, Mrigal and other exotic varieties of fish are being reared here. In addition, a ₹1.5 crore project for producing export-quality ornamental fish is being implemented.