Subsidy to promote coffee cultivation

The Coffee Board has launched a slew of steps to promote coffee cultivation by offering subsidies to coffee farmers in the State.
The board would provide subsidies for works such as digging ponds and open wells, installing drip and sprinkler irrigation systems as well as replantation of coffee plants by farmers who possess
upto 10 hectares of land during the 2020-21 fiscal, M .Karuthamani, deputy director (extension), Coffee Board, said.
Apart from this, the board would also provide subsidies for marketing coffee and organic certification for coffee plantations for small scale farmers, Dr. Karuthamani said. The farmers who wish to avail of the subsidy should submit their applications to the Coffee Board liaison officers in their area prior to starting the works, he said.
As the subsidies were provided on the basis of the funds allocated, they would be given on a first-come-first served basis, Dr. Karuthamani said.
For more details, farmers may contact the liaison officers in their area, he said.
