Subsidised power to industrial units during day can be considered, says Kerala Electricity Minister

March 14, 2023 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The proposal to provide subsidised power to industrial units during daytime can be considered, Electricity Minister K. Krishnankutty has said.

Replying to a discussion on demands and grants in the Assembly on Tuesday, the Minister said that in order to woo more industries to Kerala, the proposal to reduce the tariff rates of power during daytime can be considered favourably.

The Electricity department will also consider the proposal to provide subsided power to small-scale units which manufacture value-added products from agricultural produces. A project will be conceived to set up solar stations in such units with 30% subsidy, said the Minister.

ADVERTISEMENT

Further, to increase agricultural production in the State, the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) in association with the Agency for New and Renewable Energy Research and Technology (ANERT) was ready to provide solar-powered pumps with 30% subsidy in places identified by the Agriculture department, said Mr. Krishnankutty.

The Minister assured that the electrification of tribal colonies will be completed in a year. With this, the State can achieve the distinction of providing electricity to all the extreme poor and marginalised people in the State, he said.

To promote e-mobility, the first 100 private investors will be given subsidies for setting up charging machines at solar-powered charging stations. Stressing the need to set up more hydel power stations, the Minister said the State requires an average of 23,660 million units of power annually, while its domestic production is a mere 7,456 million units.

Similarly, the State receives around 3,000 TMC (thousand million cubic feet) of water per year, while it uses only 300 TMC for power generation, irrigation and potable water projects. Since a unit hydel power costs only 50 paise, it is unfortunate that the State cannot not tap the potential of its hydel power generation capacity for various reasons, the Minister said.