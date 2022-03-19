Subsidised liver transplant project for children

Get-together of kids who have undergone transplant held

KIMSHEALTH has launched a subsidised paediatric liver transplant project to help children suffering from serious liver disorders, especially those from financially stressed families, to return to normal life. The project, titled ‘Sparsham’, was inaugurated by M. Mukesh, MLA, here on Friday.

M.I. Sahadulla, Chairman and Managing Director, KIMSHEALTH, who presided over the function, said the hospital was committed to the humanitarian project and that money should not be a constraint for the poor for accessing high-end medical care.

G. Vijayaraghavan, Vice Chairman; E. M. Najeeb, Executive Director; Shabeerali T. U., Head and Senior Consultant, Department of Liver Transplant; Madhu Sasidharan, Senior Consultant, Hepatology; and Prameela Joji, Medical Superintendent and Senior Consultant, Paediatrics, among others, were present.

A get-together of children who have undergone liver transplant at KIMSHEALTH was also held as part of the event.