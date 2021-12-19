Subramanian Swamy seeks ban on Popular Front of India

PALAKKAD

The BJP leader says law and order situation in Kerala has collapsed and the Union government should be ready to dismiss the State government headed by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan

BJP leader Subramanian Swamy has called for a ban on the Popular Front of India (PFI) in the wake of the involvement of PFI men in the recent murder of a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) worker in the district.

Addressing mediapersons on the sidelines of the Kerala Brahmana Sabha (KBS)’s 51st anniversary meeting here on Sunday, Mr. Swamy said the law and order situation in the State had collapsed and that the Union government should be ready to dismiss the State government headed by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Mr. Swamy said that the PFI was trying to destroy the land’s peace, and if they want to impose their ideology on others, they should go to Pakistan.