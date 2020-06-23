Submit SOP for chartered flights, HC tells Centre

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Monday directed the Central government to produce the files relating to the standard operating procedure (SOP) issued by the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation for operating chartered flights to bring back expatriates.
The Bench passed the directive on a public interest litigation challenging a government order requiring those travelling back on chartered flights to have COVID-19 negative certificate.
When the petition came up for hearing, counsel for the Central government submitted that the chartered flights had to be operated in accordance with the SOP issued by the Centre as well as the State government.
The State government had submitted it was insisting on COVID-19 test for those returning by chartered flights from Gulf counties on the basis of the SOP issued by the Civil Aviation Ministry.
The government argued that it issued the directive as there was every possibility of transmission of the disease during flight. There would be heightened chances for transmission of COVID-19 during the four to six-hour-long flights when COVID-free and COVID-afflicted persons travel together.
The court posted the petition for further hearing on June 29.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath