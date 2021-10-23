Submit report on damaged houses in Kottayam before Oct. 26: Minister

KOTTAYAM

23 October 2021 18:56 IST

More officers to be deployed for assessment in areas extensively damaged

Revenue Minister K. Rajan here on Saturday directed the deputy collectors and tahsildars in Kottayam to submit reports on the damage sustained to houses in the district during the recent rain-related incidents by October 26.

Reviewing the progress of the flood relief works in Kottayam, the Minister asked the officials to come up with accurate figures of the damage caused in each village. He asked the tahsildars to keep details of losses in their respective taluks.

To expedite the process, the Minister directed the District Collector to deploy officers from other locations to assess the damage in areas such as Koottickal that suffered extensive damage.

Preliminary reports suggested that 59 roads in the district were damaged in the floods last week causing a cumulative loss of ₹31.08 crore. Sixteen bridges too were damaged, and the loss was estimated at ₹6.35 crore.

KSEB losses

The Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) incurred a loss of ₹3.98 crore in the floods. The Pala circle, which comprises the worst-affected areas such as Koottickal, Erattupetta, Poonjar, Mundakkayam, Erumely, Parathodu, and Kanjirappally, suffered a loss of ₹3.20 crore while the loss in Kottayam circle was around ₹78 lakh.

According to authorities, 1,04,809 consumers were affected by power-related problems in the landslip and floods. While 853 transformers were damaged, 185 high-tension posts, and 241 low-tension poles were uprooted or broken. The high-tension power lines in 10 km and low-tension lines in 15.5 km were damaged.

At Meenachil

To expedite relief distribution to the disaster-struck areas in Meenachil taluk, Minister for Cooperation V.N. Vasavan directed government departments to submit within a week a detailed report of the losses.

Addressing a meeting convened here on Saturday to discuss the situation in Meenachil, the Minister said the Public Works Department had already submitted a detailed report. Mani C. Kappan and Sebastian Kulathungal, MLAs, and District Collector P.K. Jayasree were present.