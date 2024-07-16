GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Submarine dismantling at Azhikal SILK marks a milestone

It is for the first time that a submarine is being dismantled in South India

Published - July 16, 2024 08:44 pm IST - KANNUR

The Hindu Bureau
The dismantling of decommissioned submarine INS Sindhudhvaj has kick-started at Steel Industrials Kerala Limited at Azhikal, Kannur.

The dismantling of decommissioned submarine INS Sindhudhvaj has kick-started at Steel Industrials Kerala Limited at Azhikal, Kannur. | Photo Credit: S.K. MOHAN

In a significant achievement for South India’s ship dismantling industry, decommissioned submarine INS Sindhudhvaj has arrived at Steel Industrials Kerala Limited (SILK) at Azhikal, Kannur, for dismantling. It is for the first time that a submarine is being dismantled in South India, a proud milestone for SILK.

Addressing the media at Azhikal SILK, Chairman Muhammad Iqbal and Managing Director T.G. Ullas Kumar announced the receipt of the submarine. They said the submarine, once the pride of the Indian Navy, represented the country’s strides towards indigenisation and self-reliance.

The submarine was transported from Visakhapatnam to Azhikal for dismantling. As many as 25 specialised workers from the contracting company are involved in the dismantling process, adhering to government norms and environmental regulations. The dismantling process has begun with the front part of the submarine, and it is expected to be completed within six months.

Mr. Iqbal stressed the significance of the project for iron and steel industries, as it would ensure a steady supply of raw materials, promoting further growth. He said SILK anticipated more orders from the Cochin Shipyard, the Railways, and BEML Limited, thanks to the successful execution of the project.

The modernisation of SILK facilities, which involved clearing accumulated sand from the harbour to accommodate large ships, has enabled the dismantling of around 60 ships to date. This project is expected to attract national attention, showcasing SILK’s capabilities and setting a new benchmark in the industry.

SILK officials remain optimistic about the future, seeing this accomplishment as a stepping stone towards more significant opportunities and contributions to India’s ship dismantling and recycling industry.

