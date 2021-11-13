Subhiksha hotels for Sabarimala pilgrims

In Kottayam, Pathanamthitta districts

In view of the annual pilgrimage season at Sabarimala, the State Government will open Subhiksha hotels in Kottayam and Pathanamthitta districts in two weeks.

A decision in this regard was announced by Minister for Food and Civil Supplies G.R. Anil at a meeting held to review the preparations for the pilgrimage here on Saturday. To begin with, the first set to two restaurants will be opened at Perunad and Pandalam.

“The prices of food items have been fixed at a uniform rate as per the Essential Commodities Act in consultation with hotel owners. The price list of food items should be displayed in all hotels and shops in different languages,” he said.

Squads have been deployed to check the quality and quantity of all items and inspections will be carried out in places, including petrol pumps. Control rooms will be opened at the taluk and district offices of the Food and Civil Supplies Department for redressal of grievances.

The Food Safety Department will set up food testing labs at the Sannidhanam and Pampa while its mobile units will function at Pampa, Erumely and Nilackal. The Food, Public Distribution, Legal Metrology and Food Safety Departments will deploy inspection squads at Nilackal, Erumeli, Pampa, Sannidhanam and other stations.

Meanwhile, Pathanamathitta District Collector Divya S. Iyer on Saturday visited the Pandalam palace and Valiya Koyikkal Dharma Sastha temple and held discussions with office-bearers of the palace trust. She also visited the ghats frequented by the pilgrims during the season and directed to expedite the arrangements.