Subhiksha Hotel launched

Food and Civil Supplies Minister G.R. Anil having a lunch at the newly-launched Subhiksha Hotel in Nedumangad on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Food and Civil Supplies Minister G.R. Anil has said the government will continue its various schemes to ensure the State remains hunger-free.

The Food and Civil Supplies Department has been providing 600kg of rice at a subsidised rate for those establishing Janakeeya hotels. Besides, all ration card holders have also been receiving several essential commodities either free-of-cost or at subsidised rates, he said while inaugurating a Subhiksha hotel in Nedumangad here on Saturday.

Subhiksha hotels are being launched in each Assembly constituency as part of the government’s Hunger-free Kerala project. The new facility has been established at the Nedumangad international market.

Lunch is being offered at ₹20 at the centre that is being manned by the Kairali Kudumbasree unit. In addition to the subsidised meal, the hotel will provide breakfast, evening meal and special items for reasonable prices.

Subhiksha hotels are functioning from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on all days except Sundays and between 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sundays.

Nedumangad municipal chairperson C.S. Sreeja presided over the function. Commissioner of Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs D. Sajith Babu, Nedumangad municipal vice-chairman S. Raveendran and rationing controller S.K. Sreelatha were among those who were present.