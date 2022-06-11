Subhiksha hotel inaugurated
Food and Civil Supplies Minister G.R. Anil inaugurated a Subhiksha hotel on the Karyavattom Government College campus on Saturday.
Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Anil said the government had launched 52 Subhiksha hotels in various parts of the State thus far. Kadakampally Surendran, MLA, presided over the function.
