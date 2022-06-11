Kerala

Subhiksha hotel inaugurated

Food and Civil Supplies Minister G.R. Anil inaugurated a Subhiksha hotel on the Karyavattom Government College campus on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Anil said the government had launched 52 Subhiksha hotels in various parts of the State thus far. Kadakampally Surendran, MLA, presided over the function.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 11, 2022 11:24:04 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/subhiksha-hotel-inaugurated/article65518538.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY