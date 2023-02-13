Subhash Chandran’s Samudrashila gets Akbar Kakkattil Award

February 13, 2023 06:36 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST - Kozhikode

Writer Subhash Chandran’s novel Samudrashila has been chosen for the Akbar Kakkattil Award instituted by a trust in the memory of the short story writer and novelist from Kozhikode. A release said here on Monday that the novel was selected by a three-member jury from among the literary works published in the last five years. The award consisting of a purse of ₹50,000 and a sculpture will be presented to Mr. Subhash Chandran by writer M. Mukundan at an event on February 17. M.K. Muneer, MLA, will deliver a commemorative lecture.