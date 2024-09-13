GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Subhadra murder case: police record arrest of three persons

The body of Subhadra, 73, of Kadavanthra in Kochi, who went missing on August 4, 2024, was recovered from the premises of a rented house on September 10.

Published - September 13, 2024 08:22 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau
Police bring Mathews, Reynold and Sharmila to General Hospital, Alappuzha for medical examinations following their arrests in the Subhadra murder case on Friday.

Police bring Mathews, Reynold and Sharmila to General Hospital, Alappuzha for medical examinations following their arrests in the Subhadra murder case on Friday. | Photo Credit: SURESH ALLEPPEY

The police on Friday recorded the arrest of three persons, including a couple, in connection with the murder of an elderly woman at Korthussery in Alappuzha.

The arrested have been identified as Mathews of Kattoor in Alappuzha, his wife Sharmila and Reynold, a relative of Mathews. The police had taken the couple into custody from Manipal in Karnataka on Thursday.

The body of Subhadra, 73, of Kadavanthra in Kochi, who went missing on August 4, 2024, was recovered from the premises of a rented house on September 10.

District Police Chief M.P. Mohana Chandran said the couple killed Subhadra for financial gain, stealing around six sovereigns of gold from her. The case is being investigated by a special team led by Alappuzha DySP M.R. Madhu Babu.

Both Subhadra and Sharmila had known each other for quite some time. Officials said the elderly woman reached the rented house of Mathews and Sharmila on August 4. The couple took her ornaments after sedating her with medication provided by Reynold. When Subhadra regained consciousness and demanded her jewellery back, an altercation ensued leading to her murder on August 7. Though Reynold was not directly involved in the murder, he was aware of the crime, according to the police.

As per the post-mortem report, the elderly woman was strangled to death. It revealed multiple injuries and broken ribs on her body.

The police launched an investigation after Subhadra’s son filed a missing person complaint on August 7. Investigators found that Subhadra’s mobile phone was switched off within the Mannancherry police station limits, leading them to the house. CCTV footage examined by the police showed Subhadra with the couple near the house in August. During a search of the premises, the police discovered a recently dug pit. A cadaver dog from the police squad helped trace the body, which was found in a decomposed state.

Published - September 13, 2024 08:22 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.