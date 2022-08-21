Subdued rainfall likely to continue

Special Correspondent THIRUVANANTHAPURAM
August 21, 2022 20:29 IST

The State is likely to witness subdued rainfall for the next couple of weeks. After widespread rainfall earlier this month, thunderstorms seem to have taken a break over most places in the State.

Out of 14 districts, 13 received large deficient and one district received deficient rainfall in the last week.

The State received only 20.7 mm of rainfall during the week from August 11 to 17 against the average of 107.6 mm during this period. As per the extended rain forecast issued by India Meteorological Department (IMD), the State is likely to witness below-normal rainfall till August 25. There would be a slight improvement in the last week of August as per the forecast.

