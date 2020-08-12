Another low pressure area likely to shape up in Bay of Bengal

Another low pressure area is likely to shape up in the Bay of Bengal by Thursday, but it is not expected to strengthen monsoon activity over Kerala. The State, in fact, can expect ‘subdued rainfall activity’ till Sunday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The low pressure area is likely to develop over the north-west part of the Bay and its neighbourhood around Thursday, the IMD said. Nonetheless, the ‘upper air wind along the latitudinal belts over Kerala is not expected to strengthen and hence subdued rainfall activity is likely over Kerala’ till Sunday.

After turning active in the first week of August, the southwest monsoon has now entered a lull phase. Kerala is likely to experience only light to moderate rainfall in the next few days. The national weather agency is keenly watching the developments in the Bay region.

Powered by a low pressure area which formed in the Bay of Bengal around August 4, torrential rainfall had triggered landslips and flooding in many districts. A second low pressure formation over the Bay on August 8 did not intensify, though its influence had resulted in isolated heavy rainfall in parts of north Kerala.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had pointed out on Monday that the State had received more rainfall in the first 10 days of August than is normal for the entire month.

Meanwhile, cumulative rainfall activity since the onset of monsoon on June 1 till August 12 has been ‘normal’ over Kerala, according to IMD. Kottayam, Kozhikode and Thiruvananthapuram have recorded excess rainfall, while Thrissur and Wayanad have reported deficiency. All other districts have reported normal rainfall.