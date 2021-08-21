Subdued Onam celebrations in Thrikkakara

The Thrikkakara temple authorities had received permission to use just one elephant for the temple ceremonies against a maximum of eleven granted in the pre-COVID 19 days.

The Thrikkakara temple, seat of the Onam legend, in the State saw subdued Thiruvonam celebrations as COVID-19 fears and warnings by the health authorities kept people away from the massive celebrations seen in pre-COVID19 days. The most significant among the ceremonies skipped on Thiruvonam day was the cancellation of the votive lunch in which about 50,000 people usually participated. The entire festival lunch "Onam Sadya" was cancelled, temple authorities said.

Programme convenor K. T. Rajappan said the temple ceremonies began at 4 a. m. and would continue throughout the day. The ceremonial reception to King Mahabali was held about 7 a. m., followed by "Sheeveli", which will continue up to 12 noon. The temple authorities had received permission to use just one elephant for the events against a maximum of eleven granted in the pre-COVID 19 days.

The ceremonies will continue throughout the day. There will be a concert of devotional songs in the evening along with a performance of "Thiruvathira" dance, temple authorities said.