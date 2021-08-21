Kerala

Subdued Onam celebrations in Thrikkakara

Lord Vamana and King Mahabali, at the centre of Thiruvonam celebrations, being received ceremonially at the Thrikkakara temple, Kochi, on Saturday, August 21, 2022.   | Photo Credit: H. Vibhu

The Thrikkakara temple, seat of the Onam legend, in the State saw subdued Thiruvonam celebrations as COVID-19 fears and warnings by the health authorities kept people away from the massive celebrations seen in pre-COVID19 days. The most significant among the ceremonies skipped on Thiruvonam day was the cancellation of the votive lunch in which about 50,000 people usually participated. The entire festival lunch "Onam Sadya" was cancelled, temple authorities said.

Also Read
Socio-environmental activist Khalid Mundapilly (extreme right), son Rajeeb, and police and railway personnel help relocate people stranded in the August 2018 deluge, in goods-train wagons.

Onam comes calling, three years after the deluge washed it away

 

Programme convenor K. T. Rajappan said the temple ceremonies began at 4 a. m. and would continue throughout the day. The ceremonial reception to King Mahabali was held about 7 a. m., followed by "Sheeveli", which will continue up to 12 noon. The temple authorities had received permission to use just one elephant for the events against a maximum of eleven granted in the pre-COVID 19 days.

The ceremonies will continue throughout the day. There will be a concert of devotional songs in the evening along with a performance of "Thiruvathira" dance, temple authorities said.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 21, 2021 9:43:56 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/subdued-onam-celebrations-in-thrikkakara/article36027674.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY