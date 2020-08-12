Sub registrar suspended for inhuman treatment

Idukki

12 August 2020 18:58 IST

Cancer patient summoned to office for registration

Minister for Public Works and Registration G. Sudhakaran has suspended Kattappana sub registrar G. Jayalakshi for her inhuman treatment of a cancer patient when he approached the office for registration purposes.

According to officials at the sub registrar office, the incident occurred on August 6 when Suneesh Joseph, also a government staff and a cancer patient, came to her office in an ambulance for land registration. The sub registrar office is functioning on the third floor of the Kattappana mini civil station. But the sub registrar directed to produce him before her chamber to complete the registration process.

His condition was critical and he was carried on a chair to the third floor and waited there till the process was completed. He died on August 9.

After the death, his friend posted the tragic incident on Facebook and it went viral. After receiving complaints, the Minister intervened in the matter. He directed the authorities to suspend the official from service.

“The government official failed to provide natural justice to a cancer patient. The government will not allow such inhuman activities from the part of government officials. The tax department joint secretary has been irected to probe the incident and submit a detailed report,” the Minister said.

The Minister said the official could have gone near the ambulance and cleared the documents. Such humane behaviour was expected from a government staff, he added.