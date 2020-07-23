Sub Inspectors pass out in e-parade

Probably for the first time in the country, the Kerala Police Academy auditorium at Ramavaramapuram in Thrissur on Thursday became the venue for an e-passing out parade.

Sub Inspectors of 29 B and 30 batches of the Kerala Police Force, who completed nine months of training at the academy, took part in the e-passing out parade in the backdrop of COVID-19.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan took the salute online.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said all police stations were Janamaithri police stations which should be service centres for the people.

The e-passing out parade was conducted by maintaining the COVID-19 protocol.

Facilities were arranged for the public to watch the parade live on the official Facebook page of the Kerala Police Academy.

As many as 104 directly recruited Sub Inspectors, including women, participated in the parade. The training began on May 13 and July 5, 2019.

Along with basic training, the officers were imparted special commando training to combat terrorist activities, high-altitude training, coastal training, community policing, disaster management, and anti-cyber crime operations.

They were also trained in computer, driving, swimming, and Yoga. Prizes were distributed to winners in various competitions held as part of the training.

The training programme was conducted through the online application KeLS developed by the academy. The project had won the e-governance award of the State government in 2017.

State Police Chief Loknath Behera, Academy Director Dr. B. Sandhya, and DIG (Training) Neeraj Kumar Gupta participated.