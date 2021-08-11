Sub-inspector suspended

Youth allegedly manhandled

City Police Commissioner Balram Kumar Upadhyay placed a sub-inspector attached to the Kazhakuttam police under suspension for allegedly manhandling a youth two days ago.

Principal sub-inspector Vimal was placed under suspension on the basis of a report by the Special Branch.

The action was taken in connection with the excessive force that a police team had allegedly taken out on Kazhakuttam native U.V. Shibu Kumar late Sunday when he was standing by the roadside near his house. He alleged that the group of police officers had come in a private car and beat him repeatedly using a lathi without enquiring about his details before chasing him away.

Bearing visible wound marks on his back, Mr. Kumar sought treatment at the General Hospital the next day following which he submitted formal complaints to the State Police Chief and the State Human Rights Commission.

Inebriated state

However, the police had justified the action by claiming that they had received numerous complaints regarding anti-social elements in the area. The particular incident had taken place during efforts to drive away a group of people who had created a ruckus in an inebriated state, they claimed.