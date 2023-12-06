Sub-Inspector suspended in Idukki on charge of taking bribe

December 06, 2023 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - IDUKKI

K.A. Naseer, a Sub-Inspector attached to the Upputhara police station in Idukki, was suspended from service for allegedly accepting bribe from the relatives of an accused in an attempt-to-murder case. According to officials, the order was issued by Ernakulam Range Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Putta Vimaladitya.

According to police sources, the Upputhara police registered a case against a man in connection with an attempt-to-murder incident on November 13. The relatives of the accused approached the Sub-Inspector, requesting a favourable report against the accused. The official allegedly directed the relatives to visit his quarters and took a bribe of ₹10,000.

On the next day, the accused surrendered before the police. However, the bribe issue got leaked, and the District Police Chief directed the Kattappana Deputy Superintendent of Police (Dy.SP) to submit a report about the incident. The report confirmed the acceptance of bribe, and based on the report, the DIG issued the suspension order.