HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sub-Inspector suspended in Idukki on charge of taking bribe

Accused of accepting ₹10,000 from the relatives of an accused in an attempt-to-murder case

December 06, 2023 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - IDUKKI

The Hindu Bureau

K.A. Naseer, a Sub-Inspector attached to the Upputhara police station in Idukki, was suspended from service for allegedly accepting bribe from the relatives of an accused in an attempt-to-murder case. According to officials, the order was issued by Ernakulam Range Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Putta Vimaladitya.

According to police sources, the Upputhara police registered a case against a man in connection with an attempt-to-murder incident on November 13. The relatives of the accused approached the Sub-Inspector, requesting a favourable report against the accused. The official allegedly directed the relatives to visit his quarters and took a bribe of ₹10,000.

On the next day, the accused surrendered before the police. However, the bribe issue got leaked, and the District Police Chief directed the Kattappana Deputy Superintendent of Police (Dy.SP) to submit a report about the incident. The report confirmed the acceptance of bribe, and based on the report, the DIG issued the suspension order.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.