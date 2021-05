PALAKKAD

31 May 2021 22:00 IST

Sikha Surendran took charge as Sub Collector, Ottapalam, on Monday. She has succeeded Arjun Pandian, who was transferred to Wayanad.

Ms. Sikha, who was Sub Collector in Kollam, is the 64th Sub Collector of Ottapalam revenue division.

