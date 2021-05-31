Sub Collector takes charge

Sikha Surendran took charge as Sub Collector, Ottapalam, on Monday. She has succeeded Arjun Pandian, who was transferred to Wayanad.
Ms. Sikha, who was Sub Collector in Kollam, is the 64th Sub Collector of Ottapalam revenue division.
