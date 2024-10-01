Sub-Collector files complaint over illegal tree felling at Aralam Farm

Sub-Collector Karthik Panigrahi, who also serves as the managing director of Aralam Farm, has lodged a police complaint regarding the illegal felling of trees on the farm. The complaint follows the District Law Officer’s recommendation. Mr. Panigrahi personally visited the site of the tree felling and launched an internal investigation.

The issue came to light following reports in the media prompting the Sub-Collector to form a multi-departmental committee under his leadership to pursue legal measures. Aralam Farm, a critical initiative aimed at supporting the livelihoods of Scheduled Tribe communities, has faced challenges with crop productivity and wildlife attacks.

Aralam Farm was taken over by the Kerala government in 2004 with half of its land allocated for the resettlement of STs and the other half designated for farming. However, no replantation had been done for years, and many of the crops planted before 1979 under the Central government’s initiative have become less productive due to aging. Additionally, frequent raids by elephants from the nearby Aralam Wildlife Sanctuary have further devastated the farm. Consequently, much of the farm’s land is now forested.

In an effort to revive the farm, the Scheduled Tribes Development department allocated ₹1.98 crore for a replantation project. The project includes planting cashew as an inter-crop with pineapple in Block-5. The process of clearing waste and dead trees in Block-5 began with the completion of a tender on April 15, 2024. Several clients participated in the tender, and tree felling commenced shortly thereafter, concluding on August 31, 2024, said a press release.

However, during this period, the contractor allegedly felled 17 trees that were not part of the contract. The Sub-Collector sought a written explanation from the contractor on September 23, 2024. An internal committee comprising the farm superintendent, administrative officer, marketing officer, accounts officer, and Block-5 in-charge was set up to investigate the incident. The committee reviewed the situation, assessed reports from the block in-charge and farm superintendent and ultimately recommended legal action against the contractor.

The managing director confirmed illegal tree felling and moved forward with a formal complaint. Further action will be based on the recommendations of the investigating committee and the legal process.