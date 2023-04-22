Stunt driving: MVD seizes 53 motorbikes, collects fine of ₹6.37 lakh

April 22, 2023 11:13 pm | Updated 11:13 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

A total of 53 two-wheelers were seized in State-wide checks conducted by the Police and Motor Vehicle departments to catch those who have carried out illegal modifications on motorcycles and are indulging in bike stunts on public roads. Total fine of ₹6.37 lakh was collected from 85 people. The maximum fine amount of ₹1.67 lakh was collected from the Thiruvananthapuram rural district.

As part of the operations, the officials had found videos of modifications and bike stunts posted in social media platforms and tracked down the owners.