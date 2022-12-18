Study to be conducted on small hydel projects

December 18, 2022 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Power department is looking at more efficient and cost-effective options for building new small-hydroelectric projects and ways to enhance the capacity and life of existing facilities.

Following a review chaired by Minister for Electricity K. Krishnankutty on December 15, a panel headed by Arun Kumar, Indian Institute of Technology-Roorkee (IIT-Roorkee), has been tasked with conducting a study and submitting a report to the government in this regard.

The study is to be carried out under the aegis of the Energy Management Centre (EMC), Kerala, an autonomous organisation under the Power department. Apart from looking at cost-effective options for planned projects, it will also explore technologies like ‘rubber dams’ to enhance the capacity of existing weirs and check-dams, EMC director R. Harikumar said. ‘Rubber dams’ are devices which can be inflated when required to increase the holding capacity of weir systems.

‘’The study will also explore the possibility of renovation, modernisation and uprating (RMU) of the older small hydroelectric projects in the State. A training programme for engineers of the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) on cost-effective strategies in small hydro construction too is planned at IIT-Roorkee,” Mr. Harikumar said.

Although Kerala had floated the Kerala State Small Hydro Policy in 2012, the State has been struggling to implement projects, many of which have been abandoned on account of delays in getting clearances from agencies, including the Forest department. The total installed capacity of small hydro in the State is still below 300 MW, according to the EMC.

On the other hand, the draft National Electricity Plan (Generation - Volume-1) published by the Central Electricity Authority (CEA) has observed that Kerala is among the States with potential for expansion in the small hydro sector. The draft, citing Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) data, noted Kerala has an estimated potential of 647.15 MW in this area.