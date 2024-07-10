ADVERTISEMENT

Study stresses role of telemedicine in diabetes management

Published - July 10, 2024 10:42 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A study conducted by Jothydev’s Diabetes Research Centre in Kerala and presented at the American Diabetes Association conference in Florida in the United States recently revealed compelling evidence supporting the efficacy of telemedicine in diabetes management, according to a press note.

The study was conducted over six months with 360 participants. The key findings include a significant reduction in diabetes-related complications in the telemedicine group (37.7%) compared to the control group receiving only conventional care (57%). Additionally, improvements in key health metrics such as lower HbA1c levels, LDL, total cholesterol, and triglycerides were observed in the telemedicine group. There were also notable decreases in specific complications like neuropathy, coronary artery disease (CAD), cerebrovascular disease (CVD), retinopathy, and chronic liver disease (CLD) among those receiving telemedicine support, said the press note.

Dr. Jothydev Kesavadev, the lead researcher, said the findings underscored the superiority of a structured, protocol-based telemedicine system in reducing long-term costs and complications associated with diabetes. “This approach can revolutionise how we manage diabetes care, particularly in resource-limited settings.”

Besides Dr. Jothydev, the research team comprised Dr. Arun Shankar, Gopika Krishnan, Brijit Johnson, Geethu Sanal, Dr. Krishnadev Jothydev, Anjana Basanth, and Sunitha Jothydev.

