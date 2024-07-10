GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Study stresses role of telemedicine in diabetes management

Published - July 10, 2024 10:42 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A study conducted by Jothydev’s Diabetes Research Centre in Kerala and presented at the American Diabetes Association conference in Florida in the United States recently revealed compelling evidence supporting the efficacy of telemedicine in diabetes management, according to a press note.

The study was conducted over six months with 360 participants. The key findings include a significant reduction in diabetes-related complications in the telemedicine group (37.7%) compared to the control group receiving only conventional care (57%). Additionally, improvements in key health metrics such as lower HbA1c levels, LDL, total cholesterol, and triglycerides were observed in the telemedicine group. There were also notable decreases in specific complications like neuropathy, coronary artery disease (CAD), cerebrovascular disease (CVD), retinopathy, and chronic liver disease (CLD) among those receiving telemedicine support, said the press note.

Dr. Jothydev Kesavadev, the lead researcher, said the findings underscored the superiority of a structured, protocol-based telemedicine system in reducing long-term costs and complications associated with diabetes. “This approach can revolutionise how we manage diabetes care, particularly in resource-limited settings.”

Besides Dr. Jothydev, the research team comprised Dr. Arun Shankar, Gopika Krishnan, Brijit Johnson, Geethu Sanal, Dr. Krishnadev Jothydev, Anjana Basanth, and Sunitha Jothydev.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.