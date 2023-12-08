Study material distributed to Kannur central jail inmates

December 08, 2023 09:19 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - KOLLAM

The study material for the inmates of Kannur Central Jail who have been admitted to the undergraduate programmes of Sree Narayanaguru Open University will be distributed on December 11 at 3 p.m. in the jail courtyard.

The university Syndicate had provided free admission to these students. Azhikode MLA K.V. Sumesh will inaugurate the distribution while Kannur Central prison superintendent Dr P. Vijayan will preside over the function and SGOU Vice Chancellor Dr. P.M. Mubarak Pasha will be present on the occasion. Free online counselling will also provided to the students along with study materials.

